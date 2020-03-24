‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Valentin’s A Party Crasher, Willow Has Questions, & Ned’s Upset

ABC has shared a jam-packed sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that not only will Jordan face tough questions from Sonny, Jason, and Curtis, but there is also Quartermaine and Cassadine drama ahead with the March 24 show.

The preview shared via the show’s Instagram page indicates that Ned and Michael will butt heads over ELQ drama. Michael stepped back from his position leading the company in order to focus on Wiley, putting Ned in charge. However, there are problems brewing at ELQ and General Hospital spoilers reveal that these issues will prompt some tense moments between the two men.

Tuesday’s episode also brings a conversation between Willow and her mother Harmony. Willow has no idea that her mother is now working for Cyrus, but she has sensed that something is off. General Hospital spoilers share that Willow will try to get Harmony to open up to her, but it’s unlikely she’ll learn anything particularly useful.

As Willow meets with her mom, it seems that Chase will cross paths with Brook Lynn. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Chase will have a bandage over his bruised nose, certainly a result of the punch he accidentally received from Brook Lynn when he was breaking up her latest altercation with Lulu.

Brook Lynn will talk about how it’s time for her to face somebody. According to SheKnows Soaps, she will be retaliating during Tuesday’s show, but viewers will have to wait and see if this is about Lulu or someone else.

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Valentin will be crashing a party. He will show up at a gathering that includes Maxie, Sasha, and Lucy, and this could get pretty intense. Lucy made a deal with Valentin to let him finance her re-launch of Deception, but neither Sasha or Maxie know about this yet.

It looks like this gathering may be a celebration of Maxie joining the team, and apparently, Valentin has no intention of being a silent partner in this Deception re-launch. How will Maxie and Sasha react to this news?

Nina now needs a new right-hand partner at Crimson and Nelle will show up looking to fill the position. General Hospital spoilers note that Nina will initially be perplexed by this, but she’ll quickly figure out Nelle’s angle. Nina will hire her, but with ulterior motives of her own.

It appears that Tuesday’s show will lay the groundwork for a fair amount of drama set to play out in the coming days. General Hospital spoilers hint that things will become increasingly intense throughout Port Charles over the next few episodes and fans are ready to watch the chaos play out.