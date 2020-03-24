‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Celebrates Her Birthday With A ‘Lysol Cake’

Vanessa Morgan received a very unique cake for her birthday this year.

The Riverdale actress, who portrays Toni Topaz in the hit CW show, turned 28 on Monday, and though the festivities were hindered due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was still able to celebrate with a sweet treat. The star took to her Instagram account last night to show off her extra special birthday cake to her 8.1 million followers, who had nothing but love for the novel dessert.

A total of four photos were included in the upload, which kicked off with a shot of Vanessa sitting on a chair and gazing lovingly at what appeared to be a large tub of Lysol wipes. A quick tap on the photo, however, revealed that it actually wasn’t cleaning products sitting atop of the plate, but rather an intricately decorated cake Lizzy’s Sweets N’ Treats, a bakery based in Arizona. A post to Vanessa’s Instagram Stories revealed that it was a gift from her new husband, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech.

The delicious confection was nearly identical to a real container of Lysol wipes except for one small detail — rather than reading “kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria” underneath the logo, it specifically named COVID-19 and the flu as its targets. Those still unsure whether or not the cake was the real deal were given proof in the final slide of the upload, as a thick slice had been cut out of one side. The opening revealed five layers of confetti cake on the inside that were separated by a thick layer of white icing.

Though Vanessa noted in the caption of the post that the special treat was her “dream cake,” she revealed that she was having a hard time being unable to celebrate her big day without family and friends due to the global health crisis.

“But thanking all of you for helping me put a smile on my face today. Hope everyone is staying strong at home, i love you,” she wrote.

Vanessa’s hubby wasn’t the only one to show her some love on her special day. Her Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch also shouted her out on Instagram with a sweet, candid photo of the pair from Vanessa’s wedding day in January.

“Happy birthday bestie! Love you love you,” she wrote in the caption of the celebratory post.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes also shared a short video of her and Vanessa dancing on a boat in her Instagram stories to commemorate her friend’s big day.

“Best dance partner a girl could ask for lol happy birthday @vanessamorgan!!” she wrote on the clip.