‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 23: Donna Sees The Kissing Video, Sally Reveals Sick Scheme

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 23 features Eric Forrester (John McCook) who received a message from Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She invited Eric and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) to her and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. Quinn opined that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would also probably be on the guest list, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) reminded Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) of their agreement. If Penny stuck to the plan they would both get what they wanted. Penny felt that Sally was being cruel by making everyone believe that she had a terminal illness. Sally again reminded Penny of their goals. Penny wanted some help getting into the fashion world and she could help her achieve her dream if she just stuck to the plan. Sally needed Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to believe that she was dying until he realized that he still wanted to be with her.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) stopped by her sister’s house. She spotted the digital camera and uploaded a dating profile pic of herself onto it. She and Brooke laughed at her sexy pose, but struggled to delete the pic. Brooke left the room to find the manual while Donna wrestled with the phone. Suddenly, the kissing video appeared on the screen. Donna was horrified as she saw Bill and Brooke in a passionate embrace. Donna began to rant when Brooke came back into the room. She yelled at her, “I saw you kiss Bill!”

The soap opera also featured Wyatt who called a meeting at Spencer Publications. He told Bill, Katie, and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about Dr. Escobar paying Sally a house call. He believed that Sally’s situation had worsened and that she needed all the support that she could get. He also told them that Sally had finally come clean about her health to him. They were all glad that it was out in the open so that they could all be there for her. Flo told Wyatt that she wanted to go and see Sally but Katie didn’t think it was a wise decision.

Sally was doing yoga at the beach house. She wore earbuds in her ears and moved into the final dead man’s pose. Just then, Flo arrived. She knocked on the door and there was no response. Through the window, she spied Sally lying on the floor. She rushed into the living room and shook Sally. The redhead hopped up and demanded to know what Flo was doing.