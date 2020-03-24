Brunette Hottie Jessica Killings Sizzles In Coral Bikini: ‘Mentally On Vacation’

Jessica Killings showed off her killer body to her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 23, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a bikini photo as she daydreamed about being on vacation.

For the picture, the Instagram model posed against a white wall with both arms on her head. She cocked her hips to one side and placed one leg in front of the other, in a way that accentuated the natural curves of her body. Killings arched her torso in the opposite direction, highlighting her small waistline and toned obliques. In her caption, Killings stated that while she is “mentally on vacation,” she is actually in her living room. She didn’t add a geotag to the post to indicate where that is.

Killings sported a two-piece bathing suit in a coral pink color that complimented her caramel complexion. Her bikini top featured spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Its triangles were on the small side, showcasing quite a bit of her cleavage. The bodice boasted a textured design in which different strings tied in the middle, creating a wave-like effect.

On her lower body, the model had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame. Its straps were considerably higher on her sides, in a style that helped to accentuate her slender midsection against her full, wide hips.

As Killings noted in the caption, her swimsuit was courtesy of Hot Miami Styles, a brand often featured on models’ and influencers’ social media pages. A quick look on the Hot Miami Styles’ website showed that Killings wore the Coral Knotted Triangle Padded Bikini, which sells for $44.99.

Killings were her highlighted hair swept over to the sides and styled in textured waves that fell around her head and shoulders. The model also opted to wear makeup for the shot, including black eyeliner for a cat-eye, mascara, and gloss.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 17,700 likes and upwards of 500 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for Killings.

“Hot damn!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with fire emoji.

“BABE!!! [two heart-eyes emoji] looking sexy AF!” replied another fan, topping the message with a string of fire emoji.

“Well this is hot,” a third user chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.