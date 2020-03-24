‘Outer Wilds’ Coming To Steam On June 18

With the coronavirus outbreak in full swing, there does appear to be one advantage for those shut inside for days at a time. Gaming, in all its different forms, is on the upswing.

On Tuesday morning, those who are especially sweet on PC gaming got a bit of good news. Much acclaimed title, Outer Wilds is coming to Steam on June 18.

That is at least the planned release date, according to the official Steam store page. Unlike movies, which have seen one release after another get pushed back due to the outbreak, the only thing keeping Outer Wilds from launching on time might be the developers deciding it needs a bit more polish.

One of the more popular indie games of 2019, Outer Wilds has had a very staggered release schedule since it first launched. It hit Xbox One and its Game Pass service, as well as the Epic Games store first, on May 29, 2019.

It then landed on the Sony PlayStation 4 in October of last year. After being released, Outer Wilds got plaudits from some of the most well-known video game critics in the industry. It was named the Game of the Year for 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian among others. It currently carries a score of 85 percent on Metacritic.

For those not familiar with Outer Wilds, it’s considered an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. Players take on the role of a new recruit in their planet’s Space Program, they then have to solve various puzzles in order to solve the mystery at the heart of the story and stop the time loop.

While PC Gamers have had ample time to play the title on PC, either through Epic Games store or the Microsoft shop, there is a subset of the gaming community which prefers their titles to exist on Steam. The online store and launcher run by video game company, Valve allows for cloud saves and other features other online services have been slow to pick up.

Outer Wilds is developed by Mobius Digital and was published by Annapurna Interactive and offers players a first-person perspective as they rocket around their little galaxy trying to unravel the mystery that is before them. The game also takes on a slightly different feel from other space exploration games because the player has to figure out a way to even find his ship as a kind of puzzle-solving tutorial at the start of the game.

Outer Wilds is already available on the Xbox One, PS4, and Epic Games Store and will be available on Steam starting June 18, 2020.