Former Donald Trump Official Says Thousands Will Die If Social Distancing Is ‘Prematurely’ Ended

President Donald Trump‘s former homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to warn of the dangers of ending social distancing in favor of restarting the American economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The case fatality rate is the percentage of people infected that die,” he tweeted.

“People saying it’s only 1 percent must acknowledge the total number goes up, in real lost lives, if we prematurely return to open society without controls. More infected people means more total deaths. 1 percent of 66 million = 660K.”

Bossert’s comments come amid reports that Trump is growing restless and eager to resume normal day-to-day operations in America, with Republican lawmakers allegedly pressuring him to prioritize the economy. Conversely, Bossert has reportedly played the opposite role over the past few weeks and continued to warn the Trump administration of letting COVID-19 make its way through the population.

The 44-year-old American lawyer has echoed public health officials who call for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus to ensure that the currently struggling healthcare system can keep up.

“We have nearly as much disease here in the US as the countries in Europe,” he tweeted earlier this month. “We MUST focus on layered community mitigation measures-Now!”

Tom Bossert is a pro. Here he warns that #COVID19 could infect 100 million Americans. Tom served admirably as Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor, the position that would coordinate a pandemic response. Until Trump eliminated the post. pic.twitter.com/Gp2rlG7DMZ — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) March 8, 2020

Despite calls from Bossert and others, The Globe and Mail reported that Trump is ready to back off of social distancing as early as next week to get the economy back up and running. At a White House press conference on Monday evening, Trump noted that deaths that would inevitably come from people who lost their jobs due to social distancing and claimed that pandemic-containing measures would soon come to an end.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” the president said. “There will be tremendous death from that. Death. You know, you’re talking about death.”

Trump continued to suggest that the deaths that could come from a halted economy could amount to more than those that are caused by the coronavirus. The president later noted that he would decide whether to continue or cease social distancing by next Tuesday.

As reported by Forbes, Trump’s sentiment is shared by others. Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, recently suggested on Tucker Carlson Tonight that many grandparents would be willing to risk dying at the hands of COVID-19 if it meant preventing the U.S. economy from tanking via social distancing. According to Patrick, such people — he claims to be one such person — would risk this scenario out of fear for their grandchildren losing America.