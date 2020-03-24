Kirstie Alley Dragged On Twitter After She Praised Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

'I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,' she wrote.

Actress Kirstie Alley is getting dragged on social media after she posted a tweet in which she praised President Trump for his coronavirus response, HuffPost reports.

On Monday, the Cheers actress posted a tweet, described by HuffPost as “gushing,” in which she praised Trump, who has faced criticism for his early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, for his actions during this crisis.

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Trump, for his part, responded to Alley’s praise on Tuesday morning, simply responding, “Thank you Kirstie!.”

While Trump himself may be grateful for Alley’s flummery, other Twitter users were having none of it.

“Are you serious????? What President are you watching?,” wrote one exasperated user.

Another referenced the actress’ history of drug abuse (the actress has admitted to having had a cocaine problem in the past, but claims that she beat it with the help of her religion, Scientology).

“Do another line or two, Kirstie. It will help you see clearly how crazy your thinking is,” the user wrote.

Another regretted ever liking one of the actress’ better-known movies, Look Who’s Talking, but then noted that she’s glad the Alley has only made “sh*tty” movies since then, so she doesn’t have to feel bad about liking those movies, too.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Multiple other users posted a meme, or variations of the meme, that has been circulating around the internet, that shows a timeline of the things Trump has said and done about the coronavirus pandemic, including his early words and actions that seemed to brush off the seriousness of the situation.

Another user referenced other celebrities who openly support Trump, including Chuck Woolery, Scott Baio and Kid Rock.

“Another useless has been for trump [sic],” the user wrote.

In fact, Alley hasn’t always been an ardent supporter of the 45th president. As The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2016, Alley had first stated that she was not going to vote for Hillary Clinton, endorsing Trump instead. However, once the Access Hollywood tape leaked, during which Trump could be heard saying vulgar things about women, Alley withdrew her support. She wrote at the time that she hated the whole election and wouldn’t be endorsing either candidate.

However, since then she’s come to, if not necessarily be an enthusiastic fan of the 45th president, to at least give him the benefit of the doubt.

For example, as The Daily Mail reported at the time, back in August 2018 Alley appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. During one episode, she and another houseguest started to get into an argument about politics. However, just before things started to get rancorous, Alley left the room.