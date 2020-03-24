Nicole Thorne Wows Her Fans In Sheer Black Teddy

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne has not let the global health crisis stop her from sharing sexy content on social media. On Tuesday, she shared an update on Instagram that saw her flaunting her curves in a sheer teddy that was sure to get the attention of her fans.

Nicole’s teddy was made of a sheer black fabric that teased bare skin on her abdomen and breasts. The titillating number featured a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage. A flirty cutout under her bustline drew even more attention to her chest. The lingerie also had high-cut legs trimmed with a lace detail. Garter belts hung loose over her thighs.

The beauty appeared to be practicing safe protocols as she was inside her home for the post, which consisted of two photos. She was standing next to a window beside a fireplace.

The first picture captured Nicole from the front. She struck a pose with one leg crossed in front of the other, flaunting her curvy hips and hourglass shape. She crossed one hand over her tummy and held her other hand near her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the second image, Nicole was facing the window. She wore a pouty expression on her face as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. She gave her fans a nice side view of her body in the outfit. The model bent one knee, showing off the bare skin on her booty. The pose showed off her slim waistline as well as her toned thigh.

Nicole might have been homebound, but her makeup looked gorgeous nevertheless. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, thick lashes and eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a rose shade on her full lips. She also wore a dark polish on her nails.

In the caption, she reminded her fans to wash their hands. She also said that the teddy came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of her fans enjoyed looking at her in the lingerie, and some showered her with compliments.

“Simply stunning Nicole… we go into lockdown and your posts break the day up nicely,” one Instagram user told her.

“Flawless babe wow,” a second admirer wrote.

“Always better when you post,” a third fan said.

“Wow this is so gorgeous,” commented a fourth follower.

Nicole has a body that was made for enticing lingerie — and just about every other kind of outfit. Not too long ago, she wore another black set while posing seductively in front of a mirror.