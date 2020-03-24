Sarah Houchens Gets Steamy In A White Crop Top & Black Thong Panties: ‘Spread Love’

Sarah Houchens went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic on Tuesday. The model showed off her curves as she encouraged her fans to spread love and not germs by staying in their homes.

In the sexy snap, Sarah wore a white cropped hooded sweatshirt with a butterfly print. The shirt showed off the model’s tiny waist and curvy hips. She also added a pair of black thong panties that put her round booty and killer legs on full display.

In the first photo, Sarah sat on a gray couch with her arms behind her for balance. The second shot featured the model laying back on her elbows with her head tilted towards the ceiling and her legs bent. In the final pic, She tugged at the sides of her panties.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snaps. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She included pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to give her skin a soft glow. The glam look was completed with some pink lip gloss.

The model’s 756,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 5,100 times within the first hour after its upload. Admirers also hit up the comments section to gush over Sarah in more than 120 messages.

“I wish I looked that good on the couch,” one fan stated.

“I like your crop top! hope you have a good day today!” remarked another.

“Yes keep germs away! I wil [sic] try to be nice and loving to the people even if they’re not nice and loving to me in return. It’s going to be hard, great post and happy Tuesday!!” a third social media user wrote.

“Yes stay home!!! Hope you’re staying safe. Beautiful pictures of you,” a fourth comment read.

The model is known to give her fans some fitness motivation, as well as inspiration words in her captions. However, many of her followers flock to her account to see her gym-honed curves, which she flaunts in racy workout gear, bathing suits, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently wowed her fans by posing in a white string bikini. That post has pulled in more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.