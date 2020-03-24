Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Flaunts Killer Legs In Tiny Minidress For Double Update

Sara Orrego captured the attention of her Instagram fans and followers on Monday, March 23, with a new post that showed off her killer legs. Like a lot of us, the Colombian bombshell is staying safely indoors during the pandemic of COVID-19, as she told her 1.4 million followers, but that doesn’t mean she has to wear boring outfits.

The first of the two-photo slideshow saw Orrego sitting in her bed with her legs out in front of her on the mattress. The model’s legs were in the foreground of the picture as she sat against a large window panel that let it sunlight. She placed her hands behind her torso for support as she leaned back a little.

The open window let in a view of hills and a city landscape during sunset. According to the geotag she added to the post, she was in Medellin, Colombia, where she lives. The second photo was a mirror selfie that focused on her outfit.

Orrego rocked a minidress that featured red flowers and white dots against a black background, creating a whimsical print. The sat high on her legs, leaving her toned quads fully on display.

The garment featured long sleeves with a balloon cut that narrowed on the wrists. The dress had a sheer layer over a solid underlay that added a two-texture feel to it, which was more clearly seen in the second shot. The dress also boasted a cutout in the chest that teased a bit of Orrego’s cleavage underboob. The garment tied in the chest while its sleeves sat slightly off the shoulders, for a romantic touch.

As Orrego revealed in the caption, this post was a partnership with Fashion Nova, a brand that often teams up with models for its marketing campaigns.

Orrego wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down. Her straight strands cascaded onto her back in a relaxed, laidback style.

The photo garnered more than 80,100 likes and upwards of 560 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers. As usual, most of the comments were written in her native Spanish, though English comments showed she has fans around the globe.

“What a beautiful woman,” one of her English-speaking fans chimed in, trailing the message with a 100-mark emoji and a red heart.

“Nice dress,” replied a second user, following the words with a black heart and a fire emoji.

“Love from Indonesia,” a third fan added, including a string of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.