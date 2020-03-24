Blond Bombshell Alexis Clark Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Red Bikini, Eats A Cookie On Instagram

Alexis Clark showed off her killer body in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. In a couple of photos on her feed, the blond bombshell rocked a bright red bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off her best assets as she chowed down on a cookie sandwich. In the caption, she revealed that this is how she’s been spending her time during quarantine.

The photos showed Alexis sitting on what looked to be a stool in her dining room. Behind her, a table covered in a cloth could be seen, as well as a window. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day outside as the light poured in through the window and provided a natural glow for Alexis. The stunner looked absolutely radiant in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Alexis’ look included a strapless, bandeau-style top with a cut-out at the center. Small pieces of ruffled fabric rested over her busty chest, though her ample cleavage was hardly contained. Some major skin was on show via the cut-out, as her cleavage spilled out.

The model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong that covered only what was necessary. The front of the bikini bottom remained low on Alexis’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Alexis’ long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Alexis kept things mostly natural without any accessories. She only wore a little makeup, including highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Alexis had her hair styled down in luscious, blond waves in one photo, and up in a messy bun in the next.

In the first photo, the model sat in the stool with her back arched and her chest popped as she stared into the camera with a sultry gaze. The second photo showed the model holding a cookie up to her open mouth. She leaned to one side in a way that further showed off her figure and rested an elbow on the table.

Alexis’ post garnered more than 47,000 likes and just over 520 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her killer body in the comments section.

“You’re the hottest person on earth no cap,” one fan said.

“You slayin it in any way of eating that cookie,” another user added.

Alexis always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this month, she sported an American flag-themed bikini as she strutted her stuff on the beach, which her followers loved.