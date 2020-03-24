Nikki Bella Sizzles In White Lingerie Throwback Photo

Nikki Bella is pregnant with her first child, but she recently took to Instagram to show off a throwback photo of herself sizzling in lingerie while showing off her abs.

The photo showed Nikki in a living room with a fireplace in the background. She poses on the white sofa in white lingerie. Her long dark hair is worn down and in loose curls, with some of it falling over her left eye. Her makeup application is flawless and she sports a bright red color on her lips. She has a slight smile on her face as she stares into the camera.

In the caption, Nikki admitted that the photo was a throwback while letting fans know that the lingerie she is wearing will soon be making a comeback to Birdiebee. She acknowledged that it may be a while before her hair or her abs are able to make a comeback, though. Even though she may not have her rock hard abs like she did in the picture, she explained that she “loves” her baby bump and “especially” what is inside of it.

Since being posted, Nikki’s throwback photo has been liked more than 317,000 times by her 9 million followers. Along with the large number of likes, Nikki’s scorching post also had over 1,300 comments on it.

Many commenters let Nikki know that she is beautiful with her abs or with a baby bump and they encouraged her to enjoy her pregnancy.

“And when you have abs again you will be missing the preggo belly.Believe me xo,” one follower wrote.

“Oh babe I promise your abs will come back…enjoy your pregnancy and rest it goes sooo fast,” another comment read.

“Love you no letter what,” her fiance Artem Chigvintsev chimed in, but quickly noticed the typo adding, “I meant no matter.”

Nikki is currently 20 weeks along in her first pregnancy and has been sharing plenty of baby bump photo updates with her fans. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also pregnant at the same time as Nikki. This will be Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan’s second child together.

With the coronavirus pandemic becoming a growing concern among many, Nikki has admitted that she is currently “hibernating” at home. Of course, considering her sister lives next door to her helps. She recently shared with fans how she and her sister were spending their time quarantining, revealing photos of them relaxing by their pool.