Katelyn Runck Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skintight Crop Top And Miniskirt

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck captivated fans on Tuesday, March 24, after she shared a gorgeous post of of herself on Instagram with her 2.1 million followers.

The 28-year-old American beauty took center stage in the slideshow, which consisted of two photos and one video. She was captured by Lee LHGFX, a Los Angeles and Miami based photographer, in several different poses in what appeared to be a private beach club. She sported a full face of makeup that included a flawless foundation application, sculpted eyebrows, nude lipstick, a bold smoky eye, and bronzer that highlighted her cheekbones. Her long dark locks did not appear to be professionally styled as they cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves.

In the first snapshot, the model put her perfectly fit figure on full display as she sat down and gave her followers a side profile view. The second snap provided more of a direct view of Katelyn’s body, as she stood centered in front of the camera. In the video, Katelyn flipped her hair and switched between several sexy movements. Throughout all of the media, the stunner rocked a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

Katelyn’s top, which was a beige color, was sleeveless and featured a hemline that reached just below her chest, revealing much of her chiseled midriff. The skintight garment also drew attention to the beauty’s busty figure as it hugged her assets. The hottie paired the tiny top with a white miniskirt that featured a zipper down the middle of the garment. The high-waisted skirt helped to showcase much of Katelyn’s curvy hips, derriere, and tiny core. Furthermore, because the article of clothing was so short, it exposed most of her long, toned legs.

Katelyn finished the look off with a pair of white, open-toed high heels that added even more of a provocative vibe to the outfit. She also accessorized with a charm necklace.

Katelyn revealed in the post that she was in Indians Rock Beach, near Clearwater, Florida. She also indicated in her post’s caption that the outfit was provided by Jed North Women, and the necklace was manufactured by The Missing Piece NYC.

Furthemore, Katelyn included a proverb in the caption that stated if your “roots are deep” then you should not “fear the wind.”

The slideshow was met with widespread support from thousands of Katelyn’s fans and amassed more than 15,000 likes in the first hour of going live. More than 700 fans also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments.

“Beyond perfection,” one user wrote.

“Wow so beautiful, hope you have a great day,” a second fan added.

“You look amazing,” a third user chimed in.

Katelyn has served more than one sizzling look on Instagram this week and it’s only Tuesday. On March 24, the beauty stunned as she displayed much of her cleavage in a skintight yellow dress, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 40,000 likes.