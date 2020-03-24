Dua Lipa Wows Followers In Sheer White Lace Bra Ahead Of New Single Release

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself ahead of her single release for “Break My Heart.”

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper wowed followers in a sheer white lace bra with a floral pattern. The British singer displayed her toned stomach and decolletage for the photoshoot. Lipa paired the ensemble with a high-waisted red leather garment with pockets at the front. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress was captured from the waist up so it wasn’t clear what the item of clothing was.

Lipa accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings, a thin necklace with a small pendant, and opted for long, pointy colorful acrylic nails. She sported her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and applied a glossy lip.

In the photo, Lipa placed one hand on her lip and raised the other to her mouth. The “Lost in Your Light” hitmaker looked over to her right and had wind blowing the front of her hair.

The image appeared to be taken from the same photoshoot for the “Break My Heart” single cover as she was photographed in the same makeup with the same hairstyle and earrings. However, for the artwork, she put on a red garment with straps.

For her caption, Lipa was counting down the days until her next song is released. She geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was in the world when sharing the pic.

In the span of 30 minutes, her post racked up more than 630,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.9 million followers.

“I HAVE THE BEST IDOL IN THE WORLD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“We stan an iconic queen. We’ll always be by your side,” another shared.

“I like your music a lot. You are a beautiful woman,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Dua Lipa is the voice we need right now during these times. Can’t wait for her new album,” a fourth admirer commented.

“Break My Heart” will be taken from Lipa’s long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record was originally scheduled to be released on April 3 but has been pushed forward and will now drop on March 27.

Unfortunately for fans, the European leg of the tour has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first show will now take place on January 3. Those who have tickets for the concerts that have been postponed will remain valid.