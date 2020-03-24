Woody Allen Reveals He Only Married Soon-Yi Previn For Financial Reasons

The filmmaker admits he didn't see a need for a marital contract with his longtime love, but did so in order to protect her later.

Woody Allen says he married his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, for financial reasons only. In his controversial memoir, Apropos of Nothing, the 84-year-old actor, writer, and producer explained that a marital contract wasn’t needed to prove his love for his much younger girlfriend, but that he felt it was the best way to provide her financial support should he die.

In an excerpt from the book posted by Page Six, Allen revealed that as far as marriage was concerned, he and Soon-Yi, the estranged daughter of his longtime partner Mia Farrow, never felt a great need to formalize their relationship with wedding vows.

“We loved each other and there was no need to resort to legislature,” Allen wrote. “We would definitely not wed, and that was that. And then we married. Why? Not for romantic reasons but strictly financial.”

Allen added that a marriage contract isn’t worth the paper it is printed on, and that his only reason for marriage was so he could ensure that Soon-Yi, who is 35 years his junior, will have easy access to his fortune once he passes away.

“I adored Soon-Yi and knew I was much older and could drop dead at a moment’s notice,” Allen wrote. “If I did, I wanted her to be legally protected, to get all I owned automatically with no hitches.”

Allen and Soon-Yi, wed in a private ceremony officiated by the mayor in Venice, Italy in December 1997 when he was 62 and she was 27. In his book, Allen added that while the marriage only took place for “practical” reasons, it was still a very romantic day. The couple later honeymooned at the Ritz in Paris, France.

Soon-Yi previously alluded to the situation in a 2018 interview with New York magazine’s Vulture as she explained that neither she or her husband believe in the institution of marriage.

“You know, I thought it was a slip of paper,” Soon-Yi said. “I find it a silly thing.”

Still, married life has worked out for the Allen and Soon-Yi. They have been together for nearly 30 years and adopted two children together: Bechet Dumaine and Manzie Tio Allen.

In the Vulture interview, Soon-Yi revealed that she and her husband eat all of their meals together, and they’ve never spent a night apart since they married. Interestingly, Soon-Yi also revealed that her future husband never lived with her adoptive mother Mia Farrow despite sharing two children with her, and he left no clothing at her house, not even a toothbrush.