Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Amber Portwood Still Being On ‘Teen Mom OG’: ‘It Bothers Me’

With a new season of Teen Mom OG airing and Amber Portwood being a part of it despite her recent arrest, Jenelle Evans is speaking out about things and revealing that it “bothers her.”

Fans may recall that, last year, MTV cut ties with Jenelle following an incident in which her husband David Eason reportedly shot her French bulldog, Nugget. While she remains under contract with the network, there has been no indication that she will be brought back to the show.

On the other side of things, Amber was arrested in July 2019 for domestic assault. Reportedly, she attacked her then boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he held the couples young son. She was able to avoid jail time by taking a plea deal and her story line on the new season has focused heavily on her arrest, including reactions from her co-stars.

Some fans have wondered why MTV would keep Amber following her arrest, but not keep Jenelle. Now, Jenelle herself is speaking out about the incident and revealing how it makes her feel.

The mom-of-three recently took to YouTube to answer fans questions and one in particular focused on this very issue.

“How p*ssed are you that they kept Amber, but cut you?” one fan asked.

“Now, this has been a question that everyone has asked me for a while and, honestly, it bothers me. I mean, I think that it’s very unfair, and I didn’t really do anything wrong. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Jenelle didn’t want to elaborate more on the topic more, but even though she is bothered that Amber was kept on the show, she admitted that she is not going back to Teen Mom.

“No, I’m not going back to Teen Mom, but I am still gonna do YouTube no matter what I do,” she revealed.

In the meantime, she is working on other projects, but she isn’t able to divulge the details just yet. Currently, she is still under contract with MTV, but that ends on March 27 according to her latest video. At that time, she will be able to talk more about what she is working on, but she for now she gave fans a small teaser.

“I do have a project coming up we don’t know whether is going to be on TV or YouTube, we’ll see,” she said, promising to keep her fans updated.

Jenelle shared plenty of other updates with her fans including confirming that she is back with her husband.