NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Expected To Be Released By Carolina Panthers On Tuesday

Cam Newton is about to be a free agent. That’s the word going around the NFL on Tuesday morning.

What’s more, the long-time starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers could be cut loose as soon as this afternoon. NFL beat reporter Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that numerous sources have told him Newton is about to be cut.

The Panthers had been looking for a trade partner, but as is often the case, teams knowing someone is desperate for a trade, are going to be notoriously standoffish. There isn’t a great deal of incentive to give up a draft pick for a player they can just turn around and sign to a new contract if they wait it out.

Carolina did itself no favors when it announced it would look for a trade. Signaling to the rest of the NFL it wanted to dump its one-time star player. The team went out almost immediately after that and signed Teddy Bridgewater to be its starting quarterback for the 2020 season. That move further backed the Panthers into a corner.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

The situation was made muddier when Newton came out and said he never asked for a trade. That was something the team claimed as a way to couch their announcement as a sign of respect for the player.

Not only did Pelissero break the news about Newton preparing to be released, but he added the Panthers were willing to let him try and find a deal on his own. As the reporter pointed out, quarterback jobs filled up quick this offseason. The ones that are still open appear to be looking elsewhere.

Newton’s injured foot didn’t help things. With the inability to quickly and easily give a player a physical, Peliserro thinks teams were a little more cautious.

There are still at least two NFL starting quarterback jobs officially open. The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a new QB after letting Phillip Rivers walk this winter. The New England Patriots are also officially looking for a starter to replace Tom Brady.

Newton was mentioned in trade talks with the Chargers earlier this month. It’s possible they could have been waiting it out until they were able to negotiate dollar amounts instead of draft picks.

Those around the NFL are less confident in the Patriots going after Newton. New England’s offense isn’t said to match the style of the soon-to-be-former Panthers signal-caller. It’s also possible Newton might have to go a route similar to Jameis Winston and take a backup role, then compete for the starting job in the fall.