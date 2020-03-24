Samantha Rayner Sizzles In Plunging White Top & A Pair Of Snug Jeans On Instagram

Samantha Rayner sizzled in a skimpy little outfit for her latest Instagram photo. The model flashed her curves while revealing to her fans that she’s been keeping up with her glam looks.

In the sexy snap, Samantha rocked a white long-sleeved top, which she tucked into her pants to flaunt her tiny waist. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline which showcased her ample cleavage. The model also wore a pair of snug light-colored jeans, which hugged her curvy hips tightly. She accessorized the look with thick chains around her neck.

The brunette beauty posed with one arm wrapped around her waist and her other hand in her hair. She pushed her hip out and looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face.

Samantha wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes. Samantha illuminated her face with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s 679,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first 11 hours after it was uploaded. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages for Samantha to read.

“Samantha, you look absolutely gorgeous darling,” one fan wrote.

“Very sexy, Samantha! You are smoking today!” another stated.

“Wow you are the most gorgeous thing I’ve seen all day. Thanks for all of your stunning photographs. I love seeing your outfits and the way you do your makeup. You’re just so pretty,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are always so stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy sweet angel I miss you,” a fourth comment read.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing Samantha show off her flawless figure in skimpy little outfits. The model is often seen looking gorgeous in sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently, Samantha slayed in scanty red string bikini as she soaked up some sun on the beach while flaunting her enviable curves. To date, that pic has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 250 comments