Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Sandy Derrière In Thong Swimsuit

Instagram model Rosanna Arkle seems to be spending her time in quarantine on the beaches of New Zealand. The beauty was gorgeous in her latest update, which saw her flaunting her sandy booty in a thong swimsuit.

Like a couple of her previous updates, she was seen enjoying some down time somewhere on what appeared to be a deserted beach. She was surrounded by sand but there was no water in sight. Wispy clouds filled the sky and a hill was in the distance. She did not indicate when the snapshot was taken.

Rosanna was sitting with her back to the camera in the snapshot. She leaned on one hip and one hand while she turned to look at the camera. The pose accentuated her slender waist. Her long, blond hair fell across her face and cascaded down her back in loose waves.

The blond bombshell wore a one piece swimsuit made of a black stain fabric. The back was open with two straps down each side of her back. The thong bottoms had high-cut legs, showing off a good deal of skin.

Rosanne’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the outside light, with her bare derrière being the focal point in the picture. A tattoo on the side of her back peeked out from behind a shoulder strap. The beauty was sitting on her feet and the bottom of her booty was covered in sand as she leaned to look over her shoulder. She gave the camera a sultry look through windblown hair.

In the caption, she wrote that she hoped her followers were doing alright.

Since Rosanna lives in Australia, many of her followers asked about her plans during the coronavirus crisis. She said that she planned on returning to the country later in the week, where she would have to self-quarantine for two weeks before going home.

Some of her fans seemed to enjoy looking at her updates while they were staying at home.

“Very beautiful, you are perfect and stunning,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Damn, girl! You are so fine! Just WOWWW!” a second admirer told her.

“Something beautiful to look at in these awful times. Thanks, be safe!!” said a third fan.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous a true beauty,” a fourth follower commented.

Rosanna does not seem to mind showing off skin in skimpy bathing suits. Earlier in the month, she shared an enticing picture that showed her showing off her backside in a white thong bikini.