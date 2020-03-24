Kim Kardashian Squeezes Into Impossibly Tight Pants In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kim Kardashian will squeeze into an impossibly tight pair of pants in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode which will kick off Season 18. The new clip, which was posted to the show’s official Instagram page, shows Kim as she readies herself for an event held during Paris Fashion Week, which took place from February 24 through March 3, 2020.

The video shows the reality star and wife of Kanye West struggling to fit her body into a latex top and pants designed by Balmain. Even with the help of multiple assistants, Kim was having difficulty.

“I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” she stated in the clip, continuing to vent by saying, “This is f*cking fashion week.”

Kim was reminded by her older sister Kourtney that she would also have to hold off on going to the bathroom for hours until the show was over.

A frustrated Kim then joked, “I’ll never wear a condom!”

Although the overall look for the two sisters was breathtaking, the behind-the-scenes process gave fans the willies.

Followers took to the comments section of the post to share their sentiments regarding the anxiety-inducing video of Kim’s attempt to get the outfit on, a teaser for this season of the series which will now air on Thursdays instead of its regular Sunday evening time slot.

“When you have to go to the bathroom during swim practice and you have to pull your swimsuit back up,” joked one follower.

“I’m sweating and my heart rates gone up just HEARING it,” remarked a second fan.

“This is what skinny jeans felt like to me when I was 12,” joked a third Instagram user.

In the episode titled “Fights, Friendships and Fashion Week” fans will see Kim become too friendly with her sister Khloe‘s ex, Tristan Thompson. In return, Khloe puts her foot down and attempts to set some boundaries.

The new episode also features Kylie Jenner, who prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but mom Kris will grow concerned when Kylie becomes too sick to travel. The Balmain show is where both Kim and Kourtney publicly display their iconic latex ensembles.

Finally, longstanding family tension boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her standoffish attitude, leading to an explosive fight between the sisters and the culmination of several seasons where the hostility between the women has reached an all-time high.