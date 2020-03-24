Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen, 51, Wows In A Thong Swimsuit

She also revealed her secret to taking a sizzling swimsuit photo.

Helena Christensen wowed fans in a series of hot new photos shared to Instagram over the weekend as she slipped into a revealing black thong swimsuit. The 51-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked years younger than her actual age in her swimwear as she pulled several sultry poses while down by a river while she did a little “nature bonding.”

The first snap in the multi-photo upload showed Helena as she was photographed from the back in her chic swimwear. The black bathing suit was backless with only two sets of straps that stretched from the back of her neck to either side of her torso just below her armpits.

The stunning supermodel proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she kept her feet on the floor and hung on to a large branch with her back and her booty on full show for the camera.

Helena stood with both of her feet crossed as she stretched her arms up and proudly flashed her toned derriere in the thong one-piece, which was high-cut to make her legs look even longer. She had her hair tied up and away from her face in a chic slicked back bun to show off her stunning beauty.

Other photos in the upload included a close-up of her face as the Danish supermodel gave the camera a sultry look and revealed her multiple arm tattoos.

Another showed the beauty from the front and gave her 660,000 followers a good look at the other side of the swimsuit. That snap revealed that her swimwear was seriously plunging with a V that stretched almost all the way down to her bellybutton.

In another snap contained in the upload, she appeared to wear a peach bodysuit with thin straps that stretched over her shoulders as she shielded her eyes from the sun.

Helena revealed in the caption that the looks she modeled were all from her line, Stærk&Christensen. Though she didn’t reveal in the caption where or when the pictures were taken, she did offer a little more insight in the comments section.

After one fan asked if she was riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the Catskills in New York, she replied, “yaaa.”

Another called out the star by claiming that she didn’t seem to be heeding government advice to stay indoors and social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak, to which she hit back, “this is where I live dude.”

Helena also responded to another fan who asked if the swimsuit photos had been retouched because she looked so youthful, and she revealed her big secrets.

She responded by clarifying that they were “backlit” and added that she also made use of “direct warm sun, great source of lighting.”

The latest sizzling shots came shortly after Helena wowed fans back in November when she shared more hot shots of herself in a green bikini as she posed in the ocean.