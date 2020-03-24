Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Helena Christensen, 51, Wows In A Cheeky Swimsuit

She also revealed her secret to taking a sizzling swimsuit photo.

Helena Christensen wowed fans in a series of hot new photos shared to Instagram over the weekend as she slipped into a revealing black swimsuit. The 51-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked years younger, pulling several sultry poses by a river while she did a little “nature bonding.”

The first snap in the multi-photo upload showed Helena from the back in her chic swimwear. The bathing suit was backless with only two sets of straps that stretched from the back of her neck to either side of her torso just below her armpits.

The stunning supermodel kept her feet on the floor and hung on to a large branch with her back and booty on full show for the camera.

Helena crossed her legs as she stretched her arms up and proudly flashed her toned derriere in the cheeky one-piece, which was high-cut to make her legs look even longer. She had her hair tied in a chic slicked-back bun, showing off her stunning beauty.

Other photos in the upload included a close-up of her face as the Danish supermodel gave the camera a sultry look and revealed multiple tattoos on her arms.

Another showed the beauty from the front and gave her 660,000 followers a good look at the other side of the swimsuit. That snap revealed that her swimwear featured a seriously plunging neckline that stretched almost all the way down to her bellybutton.

In another shot, she appeared to wear a peach bodysuit with thin straps as she shielded her eyes from the sun.

View this post on Instagram Cure A post shared by Helena (@helenachristensen) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:39am PST

Helena revealed in the caption that the looks were all from her line, Stærk & Christensen. Though she didn’t reveal where or when the pictures were taken in the caption, she did offer a little more insight in the comments section.

After one fan asked if she was riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the Catskills in New York, she replied, “yaaa.”

Another called her out, saying that she didn’t seem to be heeding government advice to stay indoors and social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“this is where I live dude,” Helena hit back.

Helena also responded to another fan who asked if the swimsuit photos had been retouched because she looked so youthful, and she revealed her big secrets.

She clarified that the pics were “backlit” and added that she also made use of “direct warm sun, great source of lighting.”

The latest sizzling shots came shortly after Helena wowed fans back in November when she shared more hot shots of herself in a green bikini as she posed in the ocean.