Iulia Valentina Celebrates 26th Birthday In Animal-Print Bikini

On March 23, Romanian bombshell Iulia Valentina turned 26, and she celebrated her special day wearing the most revealing bikini that she owned. In the latest Instagram post, uploaded on her birthday, the model slipped into an animal-print, two-piece that showed off her enviable curves.

The hottie was photographed outdoors, seemingly outside her home. In the first photo, Iulia leaned against a wooden gate in her skimpy attire, slightly angling her head to the side, closing her eyes as the warm afternoon sunshine poured over her flawless skin. In the second snap, the model decided to turn around to show off her toned backside and pert derriere. Tall trees and green grass comprised her background.

Iulia rocked a cheetah-print bikini from an unknown brand. The triangle-style bikini top featured padded cups — one in animal-print and one in yellow — appeared to be cut too small for her voluptuous chest as she spilled out from the sides. It had a low-cut neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage. She sported a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that were just as revealing. The swimwear boasted narrow clear straps that hugged her slim waist, highlighting her flat stomach.

Iulia kept her blond hair up in a high bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She wore a full makeup look with her sexy ensemble. The application included filled-in eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. She applied pink blush on her cheeks, glowing highlighter, and pink lip gloss on her pouty lips.

The YouTube accessorized with her usual cross pendant necklace and nothing else. In the caption, she let her followers know that it was her special day and added a yellow heart emoji.

Iulia’s latest social media post racked up over 96,700 likes and more than 1,300 comments within 19 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her fans and followers couldn’t get enough of the upload and flocked to the comments section to compliment her. Some admirers commented simply with a mix of emoji.

“Happy Birthday, Iulia! You are such a breath of fresh air in this heavily polluted time. It’s so nice to see your pics on this day,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding several emoji at the end of the comment.

“Happy Birthday! I wish you abundant blessings throughout the year. May you be happy in life and love,” another admirer wrote.

“Wow! You are so fine like wine. You are such a beauty, Iulia. Keep safe always,” a third social media user added.