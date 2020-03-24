Dannie Riel Eats In-N-Out In Curve-Hugging Body Suit: ‘This Is For My Burger Baes’

Dannie Riel took to Instagram yesterday to share a hot set of photos that showed her chowing down on burgers in a tiny white bodysuit. In the multi-photo update added to her feed, the Asian bombshell tagged her location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The first image in the series showed Riel sitting on top of a table and sipping on a drink from the popular West Coast eatery In-N-Out Burger. The model’s body looked flawless in a low cut white bodysuit that flaunted her bronze glow.

The Instagram hottie gazed into the camera, covering part of her eyes with a few loose strands of hair. She pulled back the rest of her highlighted locks in a low ponytail, filling her thick mane with a number of curls. The model added a paper In-N-Out hat to the top of her head.

She added some glam with a striking application of makeup that included smoky eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara. She contoured her cheeks with blush and added a light pink gloss to her lips. Riel held a massive burger in one hand that came loaded with cheese, pickles, lettuce, and tomato.

The second photo in the series showed the cutie getting messy and wiping a little bit of cheese off her chest. In that particular shot, her long manicured nails were on display for the camera.

In the next post, the beauty offered a better view of her trim figure in the tight white bodysuit with one strap falling off her shoulder while she pushed together her chest.

The fourth image in the series was equally hot with the model licking her fingers.

In the caption, she gave a shoutout to her “burger babes.” Since the update went live, it’s attracted a ton of attention from fans who clicked the “like” button over 32,000 times while adding over 490 comments.

“Year 2020 and danni is STILL killing it,” one fan wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I know you workout & all but I’m sure it’s more genetics. The way you put down food & still look fit AF is mind boggling,” another fan pointed out.

“So hot. Definitely want more. Gonna need a burger,” a third fan added.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr shared, the Asian smokeshow flaunted her fit physique in another NSFW outfit. She wore a pair of Marvel comic booty shorts and a matching gray bra for the update.