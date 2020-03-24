Alexa Collins Slays In A Skimpy Floral Bikini And See-Through Pants While Sitting On A Boat

Alexa Collins gave her 863,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new set of snaps that are proving hard to be ignored.

The Florida hottie took to her account on Tuesday to tantalize her audience with a trio of photos that added some serious heat to her page. The images saw Alexa sitting on the ledge of a large boat underneath a small awning that provided her some shade. Behind the model was a slew of other boats docked in the marina, as well as a view of the near-cloudless blue sky. In the caption of her post, Alexa noted that she was eager for things to “get back to normal” so she could enjoy more boating adventures.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Alexa’s certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a minuscule bikini from Montce Swim that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Alexa slayed in a skimpy two-piece that boasted a colorful floral pattern that popped against her perfect, allover tan. The set included a halter-style top with thin, double shoulder straps that wrapped around her neck and showcased her toned arms. The piece also featured a plunging neckline that spanned her entire decolletage, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Its triangle-shaped cups were tied together right in the middle of her chest in a dainty bow, drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display.

The stunner opted for a bit more coverage on her lower half with a pair of black pants, though they were completely see-through to give fans a good look at her matching bikini bottoms. The swimwear was of a cheeky style that allowed Alexa to flaunt her sculpted thighs and lean legs underneath the mesh cover-up. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Alexa completed her boat-day look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, stud earrings, and a set of thick silver rings. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun to keep them from flying in front of her face, and she wore a bright pink lip gloss over her plump lips.

Fans were far from shy about showering the skin-baring new addition to Alexa’s Instagram page with love. The triple update has earned over 2,600 likes within its first hour of going live, and nearly 100 comments — many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Alexa a “queen.”

“So beautiful, so sexy,” a third admirer gushed.

“Your posts always brighten the day,” commented a fourth follower.

Fans wanting another glimpse of Alexa’s bikini body did not have to scroll far down her feed. Over the weekend, the model dazzled them again with another set of photos set saw her leaving little to the imagination in a strappy, zebra-print two-piece. That look was a huge hit with her followers as well, who awarded the upload more than 19,000 likes and 300-plus comments.