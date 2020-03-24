Elon Musk Brings Brings Ventilators To United States Amid Shortage Caused By Coronavirus Pandemic

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had fulfilled his promise in delivering ventilators to the state during the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, per Newsweek. During a press conference, Newsom announced that the ventilators had arrived in Los Angeles, and that Musk was working with the hospital association in distributing them. Newsom described the Tesla CEO’s actions as a “heroic effort.”

Following Newsom’s press conference, Musk explained — via Twitter — that he was able to accrue the ventilators so quickly by taking advantage of an “oversupply” in China.

“China had an oversupply, so we bought 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators on Friday night & airshipped them to LA. If you want a free ventilator installed, please let us know!”

Musk also credited China, the China Customs Authority, and Los Angeles International Airport customs for “acting swiftly” in delivering the ventilators.

Musk’s ventilator delivery comes only days after he announced that his companies were “working on ventilators” while adding that they “probably won’t be needed,” according to a report by Tech Crunch.

Musk had previously downplayed the risk of a coronavirus pandemic, resisting calls by California officials to suspend operations at Tesla’s factory in Fremont and sending a company-wide email to SpaceX employees declaring that they had a higher risk of dying in a car crash than from the coronavirus.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

This act is Musk’s latest effort to alleviate crises around the world, often with mixed results. In 2018, his Musk Foundation donated $480,350 to add ultraviolet water filtration systems and water stations to schools in Flint, Michigan, a city hard hit by a water crisis. That same year he had SpaceX engineers work on a pod that could rescue campers trapped in a cave in Thailand. The pod was not used and Musk eventual the subject of a defamation lawsuit after criticizing the cave diving expert that assisted in the rescue. Musk was eventually found not liable.

Since March 18, the Trump administration has been talking with Ford and General Motors, two of Musk’s competitors in the automotive market, in efforts to speed up the production of medical supplies, according to a report by Reuters. The World Health Organization has also been reaching out to countries that include China in an effort to expedite the production of supplies.

President Trump also announced on March 18 that he would invoke the Defense Production Act, which would require companies to begin producing required items. Since then, Trump has given mixed singles on the implementation of the act, comparing its use as “nationalizing” businesses and making references to Venezuela.