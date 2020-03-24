Brit Manuela Puts Sculpted Physique On Display In Revealing Red Lingerie

Brit Manuela showed off her incredible figure in a set of revealing undergarments in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The American model took to her account on Monday to dazzle her 901,000 followers with a sizzling new snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured Brit posing in the bathroom of her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota in front of a freestanding bathtub. Behind her was a collection of luscious green plants hanging in individual pots mounted to the wall, giving the otherwise all-white room a vibrant pop of color.

Brit was nearly ready to hop into the tub, as she had stripped down to nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie from Bamboo Underwear that left little to the imagination. She noted in the caption of her post that the brand was having “one of the best sales,” but the discounts were hardly what seemed to captivate her audience. Instead, they took note of the babe’s sculpted physique, which was left very much on display in the cherry red set that did her nothing bur favors.

The brunette bombshell stunned in a sexy bralette with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. The garment also boasted triangle-shaped cups and a deep v neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her fans, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. A thick, black logo band fell underneath Brit’s chest and wrapped tight around her rib cage, highlighting the stunner’s slender frame.

On her lower half, Brit wore a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The number covered up only what was necessary, and was of a daringly high-cut style the allowed her to flaunt her toned thighs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its thin black waistband was pulled high up on the model’s hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

To complete the look, Brit added a gold pendant necklace and dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses back in a low ponytail, and showed off her stunning natural beauty by going completely makeup-free.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the skin-baring new addition to the Instagram hottie’s feed. The sizzling shot has racked up over 31,000 likes after 20 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Brit’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so beautiful babe,” one person wrote.

“Perfection is literally your second name,” said another fan.

“Love this set!! Such a pretty color!!” a third follower commented.

“Looking so so stunning,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Brit has been loving showing off her Bamboo Underwear lately. Another recent upload to her feed saw her showing off an emerald green set of lingerie from the brand that was equally-as risque, if not more. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 53,000 likes.