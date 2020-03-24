Spanish Nursing Home Residents Abandoned, Left To Die In Their Beds From Coronavirus

'The Army has found abandoned and even dead elderly people in their beds,' said Spain's Defense Minister.

Spanish soldiers are finding the bodies of dead nursing home residents, abandoned in their beds and left to die of coronavirus, HuffPost reports. Spain’s Defense Minister said she intends to bring “the full weight of the law” on the administrators of those facilities.

In Spain, the military has been pressed into service, according to Reuters, spraying massive amounts of disinfectant anywhere and everywhere: train stations initially, and latterly, health-care facilities such as nursing homes. And those soldiers have been entering some nursing homes and made horrifying discoveries within: dead bodies, abandoned and left to die of COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus.

According to a companion report in HuffPost Spain, in some cases the soldiers have found living patients lying next to their dead roommates.

The living, too, have also been abandoned, left alone as their fellow residents die next to them.

Spain’s Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, promised to hold the administrators of those facilities accountable.

“We will be unforgiving and the full weight of the law will fall on those who do not fulfill their obligation,” she said.

Un día más nuestros esfuerzos principales están en las residencias???????? para preservar la salud de nuestros mayores.

¡Somos muchos los actores que tenemos el compromiso de estar implicados en ello!????#OperaciónBalmis #EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/DwRf9xWDqE — UME (@UMEgob) March 23, 2020

The situation is exacerbated by several factors. For example, whenever someone dies of COVID-19 in hospital or other health care facility, such as a nursing home, Spanish authorities are requesting that the body not be moved until it can be examined by a doctor. But doctors are so busy that those bodies will sometimes be left in the same place for long periods of time.

Madrid politician Ignacio Aguado is calling for the Spanish government to deploy military doctors to help out in nursing homes.

“What is the Government of Spain waiting for?… Every hour counts,” he said.

Nursing homes have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. In one facility, 19 people have died.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s municipal funeral home has stopped accepting new bodies. Similarly, cemeteries are no longer accepting bodies, either, because the employees there don’t have enough protective equipment. To that end, an ice rink has been pressed into service to serve as a temporary morgue, according to Raw Story.

“This is a temporary and exceptional measure which aims to mitigate the pain of the family members of the victims and the situation hospitals in Madrid are facing,” said a statement from the city’s government.

As of this writing, COVID-19 has claimed 2,600 lives, out of over 35,000 confirmed cases. In Spain, the death toll from coronavirus is rising faster than in any other country.