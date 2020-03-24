‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Killer Body In Lacy Green Lingerie On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford, known by fans as the “Queen of Curves,” truly lived up to her title in her latest Instagram post. In a series of photos on her feed on Tuesday, the raven-haired bombshell showed off her best assets in a lacy, barely-there lingerie number that showed off some major skin.

The photos showed Abigail posing in front of a clear and wooden coffee table decorated with a bouquet of purple flowers. The background was mostly blurry and dark, but she appeared to be in a living room. She stood out against her dimly-lit surroundings as a light shined down over her body and bounced off her tan, radiant skin. Abigail’s outfit, a green one-piece, complimented the flowers beside her.

Abigail’s look was mostly made up of cut-out panels, but sheer, green lace covered her chest and lower body. The top featured triangle-shaped, lacy cups that just barely fit over Abigail’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. A fair amount of sideboob and underboob were also on show.

Several pieces of thin, green fabric ran down her body from the cups and hugged her body closely. One piece ran horizontally across her waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. The cut-outs around the model’s torso put her flat, toned tummy on full display.

The lower half of the lingerie featured high-cut sides that came up above her hips, putting her shapely thighs and legs on show. Garter straps hung loosely from the fabric and rested on her legs.

Abigail skipped accessories with this outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a nude color on her full lips. The model’s long, black hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

The first photo showed Abigail sitting on the edge of the table with her back arched and her round booty popped. In other shots, she stood with one hip cocked, which further emphasized her figure. One image showed the babe pushing up on her chest, causing her cleavage to fall out even further. She maintained a sultry gaze for the camera.

In a since-deleted caption, Abigail revealed that the photoshoot took place a few months ago.

Abigail’s post garnered more than 148,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the stunner’s followers expressed admiration for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow, what a goddess,” one fan said.

“Any photo with you in it is perfect,” another user added.

Abigail certainly knows how to drive her fans wild. Although she went silent on her account for some time, she wowed fans earlier this month when she rocked a Louis Vuitton face mask and a low-cut top.