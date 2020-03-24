Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Lies On Her Back In A Bikini: ‘Catching All The Rays’

The 25-year-old model wowed in a green bikini.

Lorena Rae stunned in a sizzling new bikini photo shared to social media this week. In a snap posted on March 23, the Victoria’s Secret model put her fit and toned body on show as she laid on her back in a green two-piece from the eponymous line of her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel and friend, Devon Windsor.

The gorgeous photo showed Lorena lying back and doing a little sunbathing on a wooden deck by the sea and appeared to be taken before coronavirus concerns kept people around the world inside their homes.

The 25-year-old lingerie model, who recently stunned in a red bikini, flashed her impressive all-over tan in her two-piece, which was made up of a co-ordinated green look with a blue and white crescent moon design across both the top and bottoms.

Lorena’s bikini top appeared to be strapless to flash her décolletage and her slim middle and also featured strips of material in the same print that stretched from her wrists all the way up to her biceps.

As for the bottoms, they were high-cut at the leg to make her legs look super long and also hit just below her bellybutton to highlight her tiny waist. The bottoms appeared to be a thong design as she flashed plenty of her hip and part of her booty in the photo, which was shot from the side.

Lorena rested her head and the top half of her back on a large beige mat while her booty rested firmly on the wooden deck.

She stretched her left leg out straight in front of her and bent her right leg to put her bare foot flat on the wood.

The German beauty rocked a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes to shield them from the beating down sun while her long, brunette hair was down and sprawled out on the mat.

She put her left arm up towards her head, while her right hand held on to a drink that was on her right-hand side.

The stunning blue ocean water stretched for miles into the distance behind her.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Lorena was soaking up the “rays” in the unique bikini and also tagged her official Instagram account in the upload.

The latest look at Lorena in her swimwear comes shortly after the brand shared another gorgeous shot of the beauty as she modeled a different look from Devon Windsor Swim last week.

That time, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty did a full on backbend in a clingy, shiny navy blue swimsuit from the line which showcased her fit model body as she gave fans a look at her impressive flexibility.