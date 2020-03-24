Kate Gosselin’s Daughter, Mady, Spends Time With Siblings While ‘Stuck’ Back Home As College Life Is Cut Short

The 'Kate Plus 8' teen shares sweet videos with her siblings after returning home from college two months early.

Kate Gosselin‘s daughter Mady is keeping busy now that she’s home from college early amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 19-year-old former Jon and Kate Plus Eight star took to social media with two of her younger siblings to pass time while they are “stuck” at their mom’s Pennsylvania home during the extended self-quarantine period.

In new videos posted to TikTok, Mady and two of her 15-year-old siblings, Joel and Alexis, hammed it up while playing the Nintendo Wii theme song in the background, according to In Touch Weekly.

“Stuck in the house. What are we supposed to do?” the college freshman captioned the video.

In a separate video, Mady and her sister Alexis also lip-synced to the song “What I Was Born To Do” from Bring It On the Musical, although the elder Gosselin daughter revealed that her younger sister doesn’t know very much about the social media platform.

“When you only have one sibling that wants to make TikToks with you but she doesn’t know how to do it,” Mady sarcastically captioned the clip.

Mady’s new videos come days after she posted several hilarious TikTok clips with her mom Kate. Not only did the Gosselin twin reveal that Kate doesn’t have any dance moves, but she teased that her own unexpected six-month stint back at home means she and her mom “are going to fight.”

Mady appears to be one of the most active of the Gosselin kids on social media. She periodically updates fans on Instagram and she seems to really enjoy making videos on TokTok.

Mady also started a YouTube channel last year. The channel only has one video up at this time, a vlog-style post of her press trip to New York and Los Angeles to promote her mom’s most recent reality show, Kate Plus Date. Mady and Cara were the only two Gosselin kids to appear on the TLC dating show with their mom.

Mady, a freshman at a large New York university, is now back home for the summer, as is her twin sister Cara. The two are presumably continuing their studies online like many other college students across the country due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Four of the Gosselin 15-year-olds—Alexis, Joel, Leah, and Aeden—also reside with their mom Kate and attend a private high school, while siblings Hannah and Collin live with their dad Jon and attend a separate, public high school.