Rita Ora Slammed For Coronavirus Merch

The coronavirus has made a huge impact on everyone around the world. According to Worldometer, there have been 392,508 cases of the virus so far. To date, over 17,150 people have died and 103,396 have recovered from the disease. Singer Rita Ora revealed last week she would be releasing her own coronavirus merchandise and faced a lot of backlash after she made the announcement.

Ora took to Instagram to tell fans that she had launched T-shirts that will be in support of the United Nations Foundation and World Health Organization. She explained that by buying the merch, you are playing your part and helping the cause.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker modeled one of the designs that consisted of a short-sleeved white T-shirt with the graphic of the COVID-19 bacteria with a peace sign over the top. She paired the ensemble with a stripey black-and-white long-sleeved T-shirt underneath, jeans, and accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces.

According to Teen Vogue, after the announcement, users took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the merch and it wasn’t very positive.

“R*ta O*a selling ‘corona merch’ I can’t. These celebs are making me want to be around ppl,” one user wrote.

“Which underpaid workers are making these shirts in sweatshop conditions I wonder lmao,” another shared.

“So instead of just straight-up donating her own money she’s making a bunch of [resource-intensive] shirts that’ll just end up [landfill] and then asking ordinary people who are already struggling to donate? Did she think this through at all??” questioned a third user.

The merchandise is available to purchase on the Stop The Spread website. Along with T-shirts, there are hoodies, caps, and stickers that are also on sale.

Ora has yet to speak on the backlash and has continued to post on social media.

It seems not everyone is offended by the merch. Her post racked up more than 276,000 likes and over 1,200 comments from fans.

