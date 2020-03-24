Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Flaunts Figure In Tiny Red Shorts & Expresses Her Gratitude For At-Home Workouts

Kayla Itsines is stuck at home, just like most of the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, being in lockdown hasn’t stopped her from working out. The fitness trainer has been posting at-home workout videos to social media platform Instagram for her 12.3 million followers, encouraging them to keep up with their exercise routine and teaching them how to modify gym workouts for the home setting.

On Tuesday, March 24, the fitness guru left a mirror selfie on her Instagram page, showing off her sculpted figure from a lifestyle dedicated to fitness. Alongside the snap, she expressed her gratitude for being able to workout at home and chatted about her baby daughter.

In the photo, Kayla is featured standing in front of a full-size mirror with a white border. A couple of bookshelves and several photos are located in the background of the photo, with a large frame housing snaps of her daughter Arna. The fitness trainer wears a light-pink sports bra, leaving her toned tummy and muscular arms on display. She pairs the top with red gym shorts, which extend to just below the tops of her thighs and expose her long, sculpted legs. Kayla completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The Australian native wears her long, straight brunette tresses up in a high ponytail, which trails down the side of her head and over to one shoulder. She accessorizes with a pair of stud earrings and a black fitness watch and adds a touch of black mascara, eyeliner, and pink glossy lips to complete the look.

In the caption of the post, Kayla writes that she’s grateful to have the SWEAT app at this moment, which is the platform that hosts her workout videos. She adds that working out clears her mind, keeps her calm, and makes her feel confident and strong.

The fitness trainer then begins talking about Arna, telling her fans that whenever she puts on an exercise video, the baby thinks it’s hilarious. She enjoys watching her mom perform all the moves. Kayla ends the caption by reminding her followers that her Bikini Body Guides (BBG) program is available for smartphones, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.

The snap earned nearly 25,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first several hours of being posted. Kayla received multiple compliments from adoring fans in the comments section while many thanked her for providing them with exercises to do while they’re shut in at home.

“Your workouts are keeping us sane and fit during this quarantine,” one Instagram user commented.