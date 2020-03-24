Demi Rose Glows As She Sprawls Out Across Bed In Black Underwear And A T-Shirt

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 13.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning yet simple snap in which she lounged in bed. Demi included London, United Kingdom in the geotag of the post, but didn’t give much other context for the picture. Demi did, however, make sure to tag photographer Gavin Glave in the photo, suggesting that he captured the stunning shot.

In the snap, the brunette bombshell was sprawled out across a bed with white sheets and blankets surrounding her. Her long brunette locks were splayed out around her, and she had a huge smile on her face. Demi absolutely glowed in the breathtaking shot, and her natural beauty was highlighted by a soft pink gloss, gold and bronze tones on her lids, and bold brows.

The buxom beauty rocked a black t-shirt from the brand Boohoo Man, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The looser-fitting top obscured Demi’s cleavage, which she normally loves to flaunt for her eager Instagram followers. However, the shirt skimmed over her curves and still managed to showcase her hourglass physique.

Demi opted to show a bit of skin by pairing the plain t-shirt with some black underwear. The underwear was a full-coverage style, but it still flaunted her voluptuous thighs. The photo was cropped just above the knee so not every inch of her tantalizing legs was visible, but fans still found plenty to love in the smoking hot snap.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the casual shot taken in bed, and the post racked up over 213,200 likes within just 14 hours. The post also received 995 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who showered her with praise.

“You define beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“Girl how you so perfect?!?” another follower questioned.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” another fan added.

“Looks amazing babe,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Demi is fearless when it comes to flaunting her bombshell body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she went topless while perched on a swing set. The swing was positioned above a large indoor pool, and Demi showcased her curves while wearing just a pair of skimpy blue bikini bottoms for the sexy snap. The stunner didn’t reveal where the photo was taken, and simply included ‘Isolation’ in the geotag of the post