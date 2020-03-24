Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Physique While Demonstrating Killer Booty Workout

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, March 23, to post the second part of a booty workout that she shared on Sunday. The fitness model has been sharing a variety of home workouts to encourage her 3.3 million followers to exercise while in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the workout, Ashleigh sports a white sports bra with thick shoulder straps and cut-outs along the back. The criss-crossing design exposes her skin and sculpted back as she moves through the exercises. She pairs the top with high-waisted turquoise blue leggings that leave a small gap across her midsection, allowing her followers to catch a glimpse of her toned tummy. The tight-fitting pants hug the model’s curves and ample backside while emphasizing the gym-honed shape of her legs. She completes the outfit with a pair of lilac socks, deciding to forgo her typical sneakers for the home setting.

The Instagram sensation accessorized with a silver necklace, glitzy hoop earrings, and a diamond ring on her left hand. She wore her long, straight blonde tresses up in a ponytail that flowed down her back and added a touch of black mascara and glossy lips to complete the look.

The post consists of four videos, each one featuring a separate booty-targeting exercise. In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrates the single leg squat, propping one leg up on the couch while leaving the other firmly planted on the floor. The second exercise is called the good morning and involves bending over with the torso while slightly bending the knees. For this exercise, Ashleigh holds a gray-and-black striped cats in her arms for assistance.

The third video features the donkey kick/leg raise, which is carried out from all fours on the floor. The final exercise included in the booty circuit is the extended single leg abduction. Ashleigh turns her body to the side, resting her weight on one forearm and leg while lifting the other leg up and down.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh tells her followers how many reps and sets they should perform of each exercise. She also explains that home workouts can be very effective. For this workout, she likes to focus on slow and controlled movements while channeling her mind-muscle connection every possible second. She ends the caption by inviting her followers to let her know what they think of the exercises.

The post was a hit among the fitness trainer’s fans, earning nearly 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted.