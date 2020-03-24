Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes As She Practices Social Distancing

Candice showed off her model body and her social distancing skills.

Candice Swanepoel showed fans how to social distance this week as she kept several feet away from a friend in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a crop top. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model proudly showed off her fit and toned body in a new video, which was shared to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on March 23.

The short clip showed the lingerie model as she walked along the side of a swimming pool somewhere very tropical with her seriously slim middle and long legs on show.

Candice kept several steps in front of a friend who walked behind her as she showed off how to socially distance in accordance with government guidelines. New rules state people have to stay at least six feet away from others when outdoors amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The star looked every inch the supermodel as she walked along the edge of the pool like it was a runway, shortly after another photo was shared by her swim line which showed Candice as she flashed her toned booty in a thong bikini.

The mom of two stunned in a short-sleeved crop top with brown and black horizontal stripes that stretched across the upper half of her torso and perfectly showed off her toned abs.

She paired that with the Daisy Duke-esque denim shorts with were high-waisted to highlight her tiny waist. The light blue shorts finished well above her knee to flash plenty of her legs and she paired the skin-baring look with a pair of white sneakers on her feet.

Candice had her signature long blond hair pushed away from her face while her locks were straight and flowed down her back. She accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoops in her ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C urged its followers to stay “a healthy distance” away from one another.

The account didn’t reveal when or where the video was taken, though Candice and her friend were clearly somewhere pretty tropical as the calm ocean water could be seen both behind them and to their right at sunset.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video, which has been viewed more than 19,400 times, with praise for the lingerie model.

“Girl. This body is [three fire emoji],” one person commented.

“Damn nice view,” another said with a blue heart emoji.

“How are you [so] beautiful,” a third person wrote with an eye heart emoji.

The new video comes after Tropic of C sent fans into a frenzy last week with a photo of Candice sitting on a stool with her legs apart in a pair of skimpy leopard-print bikini bottoms.