Ayesha Curry Sizzles In A Tantalizing Halter-Neck Crop Top

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry thrilled her 7.2 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap shared in celebration of her 31st birthday. The bombshell rocked a monochromatic ensemble that showcased her toned physique. Ayesha posed in front of a neutral backdrop that included some cream cabinets and a floor-to-ceiling window with a gorgeous view of the outside of the Curry property. A large potted plant behind her added another hint of greenery to the indoor post.

Ayesha showed off her toned physique in a bronze tank with a halter-neck neckline that covered up her cleavage but showcased her sculpted shoulders. She layered a gold pendant necklace over it, adding a hint of sparkle to the look. The hem had a ribbed detail and exposed an inch of her stomach. Ayesha’s top appeared to be crafted from a delicate knitted fabric that clung to her curves.

Ayesha paired the simple yet sexy top with pants that had a figure-hugging fit through the hips and thighs before adding some volume at the bottoms for a wide-legged look. The photo was cropped just above her ankles, so her footwear wasn’t visible in the shot.

Ayesha accessorized with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, and wore her long locks in braids that cascaded all the way to her hip. She also rocked a stunning beauty look that included bold brows, a subtle cat eye for a seductive vibe, and a dusty rose lip. She parted her lips slightly as she posed for the snap with one hip cocked.

In the caption of the post, Ayesha expressed her gratitude for the way she spent her latest birthday, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 243,500 likes within just nine hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 3,464 comments within the same time span as her eager followers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Happy 31 looking 21 birthday Ayesha!” one fan said.

“You must spill your secrets,” another follower commented, curious about any tips and tricks behind Ayesha’s stunning look.

“Beautiful soul, inside and out!” one fan added.

“Oh you fine fine. Happy Birthday Ayesha! Keep shining your light!” another follower said.

While the stunner shares many snaps of her own ensembles, recently she gave fans a peek into her life at home with husband Stephen Curry. In a recent Instagram update, as The Inquisitr reported, she showed off her bombshell physique in black leggings and a sports bra as she spent some time in her home gym with a shirtless Stephen by her side.