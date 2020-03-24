ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton On Self-Quarantine After Coronavirus Contact

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton is on self-quarantine after contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus. Dr. Ashton, a trusted face on the network in the wake of this pandemic, has made the decision to remain at home while she waits to see if she exhibits any symptoms.

Dr. Ashton will continue to remotely work, giving necessary advice in an attempt to quell the fears of viewers of ABC News, where she has been seen on Good Morning America, ABC News with David Muir, The View, and Nightline to name a few.

She shared the news via an Instagram video posted on March 23.

In the caption, Dr. Ashton remarked that she felt fine but was taking this opportunity to self-quarantine after close contact with a confirmed case of the virus.

“I’ve had a lot of questions as to how I am feeling and why I am broadcasting from home. Last Thursday night I had a headache and some mild body aches. I learned that someone I had prolonged close contact with, meaning more than ten minutes, has tested positive for coronavirus,” she explained.

Dr. Ashton then went on to state that her self-quarantine is from her last known contact with that person, which was on March 16. So she will be remaining at home for one more week. The medical professional also noted that she has been in close contact with her children, so the quarantine will remain in effect until there are no signs of symptoms in her home.

She then stated if she develops any symptoms she will remain in her bedroom and not come out into any common areas the family shares.

Dr. Ashton stated that she feels “totally fine” and is remaining at home as she believes it is the right thing to do in order to keep her loved ones and fellow colleagues safe.

Several of Dr. Ashton’s colleagues and celebrity friends sent their well-wishes in the comments section of the post, including the wife of Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos Ali Wentworth, The View personality Greta Monahan, actress Ricki Lake, and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario.

“I’m glad you snd your kids are feeling well!! Please be safe. I appreciate you and your accurate info,” said one follower of the doctor in a comment posted to the social media site.

“Thank you all you do for us, and please take care of yourself!” remarked a second fan.