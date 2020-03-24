Nicole Scherzinger Goes On ‘Isolated Jogs And Walks’ With Boyfriend: ‘Good For The Spirit And Mind’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to share with her fans that she got some fresh air with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, during self-isolation. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of high-profile celebrities are urging fans to stay safe and quarantine during these hard times.

Scherzinger stunned in a tracksuit jacket which she zipped up. The item of clothing had the Puma logo on it as well as designer Karl Lagerfeld’s name. She put on a white Nike cap and sported her long brunette hair up in a ponytail. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” applied a full face of makeup that consisted of a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

Evans wore a long-sleeved gray tracksuit sweater and what appeared to be black jeans for the occasion.

In the first shot, Scherzinger took a selfie of herself on her own. The sun was shining on her face while she smiled directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she took another pic of the duo together on their stroll. They were surrounded by nature and seemed to be walking in the middle of the road.

For her caption, Scherzinger told fans that there is nothing like breathing in the beautiful fresh air of nature. She explained to fans that you are allowed to go for isolated jogs and walks and that it is good for the spirit and mind.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“OMG NICOLE!!! You’re so beautiful! I love you so much! And best couple ever,” one user wrote.

“I hope I’d age as gracefully as you do. Beautiful,” another shared.

“You look beautiful Nicole. Cute couple,” remarked a third fan.

“The cutest celebrity couple ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

It seems Scherzinger and Evans enjoy staying fit together. Last week, The Inquisitr reported on the couple doing yoga. The “When I Grow Up” songstress wore a blue vest top and a pair of figure-hugging blue leggings. She pulled her hair up in a ponytail and put on white sneakers and long white socks. The TV personality sent love and light to her followers during these hard times. Evans was captured next to her and opted for a short-sleeved black T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. Scherzinger geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when she shared the image.