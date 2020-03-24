Brooke Burke, 48, Twirls In Skintight Pink Leggings And A Sports Bra

Brooke looked years younger than her age in a pair of hot pink leggings and a matching sports bra.

Brooke Burke proudly put her fit and toned body on full display in a new Instagram upload this week as she did a twirl and a high kick in her hot pink gym gear. The 48-year-old beauty looked years younger than her actual age as she put her fitness on full show on the social media site on March 23, when she posted two short videos of herself showing off her moves.

The first video, which appeared to be made using Instagram’s Boomerang feature, showed the former Dancing with the Stars host as she did a very big twirl in her colorful gym ensemble.

Brooke gave fans a 360 degree look at her body as she spun all the way around with her long, brunette hair swishing as she moved.

The actress and former Playboy model wowed in a pair of bright pink skintight leggings which hugged her curves and stretched up to her tiny middle to highlight her seriously slim waist.

She paired that with a sports bra in the same hot pink color with black accents, including a black band that stretched around her waist and black straps that stretched over her shoulders to form a racer back.

Brooke did her twirling in front of a white brick wall with several large multi-colored circles painted on it.

In the second short video, the beauty gave fans a good look at her impressive flexibility as she revealed her high kick skills.

She stood on her left leg in her bright gym gear and kicked up her right foot very high with a big smile on her face. The star swapped arms as she kicked, beginning with her right arm in the air before she put that down and instead shot up her left.

In the caption, Brooke revealed that the 2020 program for her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body, is now available for her followers to download.

The upload has received thousands of likes since the former Wild On! host shared it as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one person commented.

A second person said that Brooke looked “pretty in pink.”

“Wow,” a third comment read alongside a fire emoji.

The latest look at Brooke’s seriously fit and toned physique comes shortly after the star wowed fans earlier this month when she put her washboard abs and toned thighs on show in a skimpy bikini.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mom of four wowed as she slipped into a plunging green mesh bikini for a stroll along the sand during a very sunny trip to the beach.