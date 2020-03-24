Milo Ventimiglia Gets Naked For A New ‘Terrible Towel’ Birthday Scene On ‘This Is Is’ Season 4 Finale

The not-so-sexy scene shows Jack and Rebecca's first birthday with the Big Three.

Milo Ventimiglia is channeling his very first This Is Us scene for the season finale of the NBC drama. In a sneak peek clip from the Season 4 finale, titled “Strangers: Part Two,” the actor’s character, Jack Pearson, wears nothing but a tiny towel as he waits for his wife Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) annual birthday dance in their bedroom.

In a scene set in the early 1980s, Jack shows off his birthday suit on his birthday — which also happens to be the first birthday of the Big Three, babies Kevin, Kate, and Randall. The hunky character is shirtless with just a yellow Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel covering his privates as he patiently waits for some private time with his wife one year after her water broke while they were doing the same thing.

As Rebecca enters their bedroom carrying a single cupcake with a lit candle in it, Jack notes the “incredibly bulky bathrobe” she is wearing.

“If you think I’m going to stand in front of you naked in the daylight one year after giving birth to multiple children,” Rebecca tells him. “The rules have changed.”

While Jack is still hoping for a sexy celebration with Rebecca, it’s cut short as their babies start to cry in another room. The mom of three gives her disappointed man a cupcake as a consolation prize as she reminds him that it’s the babies’ birthday too and they “can’t be ignored.”

Ventimiglia caused a major frenzy when he first wore a Terrible Towel on the This Is Us pilot episode back in 2016. The butt-baring scene was featured on the show’s record-breaking trailer, which created a ton of buzz for the new series with more than 26 million views ahead of its premiere episode, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the time, Ventimiglia told EW the This Is Us pilot script called for his character to be in “nothing but his birthday suit,” but he was surprised how naked he was for network TV. The actor said he assumed that because the show airs on NBC, he would be wearing nude briefs or the scene would be shot in a way that would simply imply that he was naked. Instead, Ventimiglia was presented with a few nude-colored cloth pieces and tape to cover himself with.

Fast forward four years and Jack’s ill-fated nude birthday scene isn’t the only birthday that will be showcased on the This Is Us finale. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Issac Aptaker revealed that the “Strangers: Part Two” episode will be set on his grandson baby Jack’s first birthday in the present day.