Abby Dowse Sizzles In Skimpy Lace Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot update in which she rocked lace lingerie. The picture was taken at home in Abby’s bedroom, and she lounged on a bed covered with textured white linens. The entire bedroom had a neutral color palette, with a white ornate headboard visible in the background, a white nightstand, and a white lamp with a wooden detail on the base.

Abby’s sun-kissed skin and lingerie were the only bursts of color in the room. The stunner rocked a sexy lingerie top that featured triangular cups covered with lace, and black straps that went around her neck in a halter style. The top showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the pale pink hue of the lace looked stunning against Abby’s bronzed skin.

She paired the sizzling top with matching bottoms that likewise consisted of a contrasting color palette. A small triangular patch of pale lace fabric was paired with black straps that stretched high over her hips and crossed across her toned stomach, creating a smoking hot look that accentuated her incredible physique. The lingerie set was from the brand Missy Empire, who Abby made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The blond bombshell added a few accessories to finish off the look, including two delicate bracelets, layered necklaces, and large hoop earrings. One of the necklaces Abby wore, a silver cross necklace she frequently wears, hung just above her cleavage, drawing more attention to her ample assets.

Abby’s long blond locks were wrapped up in a white towel, and she explained in the caption of the post that she was having some pampering time while staying home in quarantine.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot post, which received over 17,200 likes within just three hours. The post also racked up 364 comments from Abby’s eager followers, who took to the comments section to shower the buxom bombshell with praise.

“I love this set of lingerie,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That color is amazing on you. Should be pampered everyday,” another follower added.

“Looking beautiful Abby stay safe sweetheart,” one follower said.

“You are so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous WOW so completely irresistible,” another fan commented.

Whether she’s in her bedroom or lounging by the pool, Abby loves to flaunt her tempting curves in skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she lounged on a towel by the pool in a scandalously skimpy pink bikini that left little to the imagination.