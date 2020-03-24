Dua Lipa Postpones Tour To Next Year & Pushes Album Release Date Foward

Dua Lipa has been forced to postpone her 2019 European arena tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world. However, it’s not all bad news. Her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia, will be released one week earlier than planned.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker did an Instagram live yesterday to interact with fans. After, Lipa shared a new photo of herself and explained the new updates surrounding her music and tour for those who missed it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her next single release, “Break My Heart,” was scheduled to be released on Friday, March 27. Now, the single will drop on Wednesday, March 25, as well as its music video.

The album, Future Nostalgia, was originally going to drop on Friday, April 3, but will now arrive one week earlier on Friday, March 27.

According to BBC, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress admitted that she was conflicted about the choice.

“I’ve been a little bit conflicted about whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering,” she said.

“I’m not sure if I’m even doing the right thing, but I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light. I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope I make you proud.”

With the coronavirus affecting everyone around the world, Lipa has also decided to push back her European tour dates that were originally going to take place in April and May.

“Things aren’t changing and for the safety of everyone around us, we really need to be careful and cautious,” Lipa explained.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in Madrid on April 26 but will now start in the U.K. in Newcastle on January 3rd next year. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper will perform in most of the cities she originally announced including two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena. However, on Twitter, the singer stated that they tried to reschedule the shows in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Vienna, and Munich but was unable to. Fans who had tickets to those shows will receive a refund at point of purchase. Those who have tickets for the shows that have been postponed will remain valid. The tour date in Madrid currently remains the last show of the leg and will take place on February 16.

Lipa revealed that she will be announcing tour dates for other continents as soon as possible.