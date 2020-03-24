Rita Ora Gets Wet In A Plunging Red Bikini In Throwback Photo: ‘Happier Days!’

Rita sizzled in a skimpy bikini in a photo taken earlier this month.

Rita Ora treated her fans to a little distraction this week as she shared a sizzling throwback photo of herself in a skimpy red bikini to her Instagram Stories account. The “Only Want You” singer wowed in the swimwear snap, which was actually taken only three weeks ago, as she got soaking wet in a swimming pool.

The British singer and model showed off her smile in the photo, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, as she stood thigh-deep in the water prior to the new restrictions keeping people across the globe inside their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rita proudly flaunted her obvious body confidence as she stood face on to the camera with her very toned body on show.

As for her bikini, the star stunned in a plunging look which showed off plenty of her décolletage. Rita sported a red triangle bikini top which featured thin straps over both of her shoulders and a similar thin string that stretched underneath her chest and fastened on her back.

She kept things matching in the two-piece for a colorful and coordinated look. Rita paired the skimpy top with bottoms in the same red color which sat well below her bellybutton to reveal plenty of her flat tummy and slim waist.

The singer posed with her right hand low on her torso as she showed off her glamorous gold manicure.

Rita was clearly spending some time somewhere pretty upscale prior to government orders to stay home and practice social distancing. She stood by the gold pool stairs, which were also decorated with a gold hand rail, as she got wet in the water while several white pieces of furniture and a large chandelier could be seen behind her.

The star also posed in front of a silver wall decorated with gold balls as she tied her hair back from her face and into a bun.

Though she didn’t reveal her exact location in the upload, she did reveal that the photo was taken at the beginning of the month on March 2.

“My feet look huge! Happier days!” the “How To Be Lonely” singer wrote alongside the photo as she offered her 16.1 million followers a little levity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Rita’s no stranger to a bikini photo.

Late last year, she showed her Instagram followers how she spent Christmas on a yacht as she sailed around the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts.

That photo showed Rita in a pretty skimpy electric blue bikini which didn’t leave much to the imagination while she sipped on a drink straight from a coconut.