WWE Rumors: Two Superstars Reportedly Quarantined Ahead Of ‘WrestleMania 36’

The latest rumors suggest that WWE may be making even more changes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, which will be held on April 4 and 5. With the event long confirmed to be taking place in front of an empty arena due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, it now appears that two of the company’s superstars are in quarantine after falling ill in recent days.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the United States Championship, which is currently held by Andrade, will no longer be defended at WrestleMania 36, as his challenger, Rey Mysterio, was recently quarantined. This comes after WWE apparently changed its plans from the original booking, which was supposed to have both men joined by Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title.

“This came out of nowhere,” Meltzer was quoted as saying. “There were a lot of different ideas, multiple different ideas for U.S. Title matches. From last week, the main idea was probably going to be Andrade and Rey. Rey is also in quarantine so he’s off the show. You got to be safe rather than sorry for sure.”

In addition, Meltzer pointed out that Dana Brooke, who was confirmed on Friday as one of Bayley’s five challengers for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, was pulled from the title match because she, too, is in quarantine. Earlier reports had noted that Brooke was quietly removed from the WWE website’s preview section for the upcoming Six-Pack Challenge Elimination Match, but no explanation was given at that time.

“She’s in quarantine right now,” Meltzer added. “They don’t want to take any chances. They pulled her from the match because she’s sick. They are concerned, so there you go. She’s in quarantine.”

In his report, Meltzer did not provide any information on the symptoms Mysterio and Brooke are suffering from, or whether they are considered at risk for testing positive for COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Aside from holding its weekly television shows and WrestleMania 36 with no spectators in attendance, WWE is taking multiple precautions to ensure the health of its performers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world at large. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE appears to have removed two WrestleMania staples from this year’s card in order to conform with federal health guidelines on social distancing, as both men’s and women’s battle royals will not be taking place as usually scheduled.