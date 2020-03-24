Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photos With Julia Michaels: ‘Missing Our Nights Creating And Dancing’

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share that she was missing her friends. The “Lose You To Love Me” chart-topper didn’t state she was self-isolating in her most recent post but a previous Instagram upload confirmed that she has been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Worldometer, there have been 387,322 cases of the virus so far. To date, over 16,758 people have died and 102,404 have recovered from the disease.

Gomez shared two images on the platform that appear to be throwbacks.

In the first shot, she posed alongside music collaborator Julia Michaels, who is most known for her song “Issues.” The duo were both captured sitting down next to each other. Gomez rested her cheek next to Michaels’ face and closed her eyes. The singer sported her long brunette hair down and wore comfy attire.

Michaels opted for glittery eye-catching eye makeup and owned her blond shoulder-length hair down. She smiled directly at the camera lens in the picture which looked it was taken on a disposable camera.

In the next slide, the pair were photographed together again with songwriter Justin Tranter.

The trio were all snapped up on a sofa. Gomez smiled in the middle of them and rocked a baggy hoodie and black leggings. She put her long hair up in a high ponytail and boasted her natural beauty.

Michaels rested her head on Gomez’s shoulder while the Wizards of Waverly Place actress placed her hand on Tranter’s leg.

For her caption, Gomez expressed that she misses the nights where the trio was creating music and dancing together.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 800,000 likes and over 5,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 171.3 million followers.

“Look at my beautiful angel. Take good care of yourself please,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“These three make art together,” remarked a third fan.

“I love you so much, you’re the reason I keep going,” a fourth admirer commented.

Two days ago, Gomez took to Instagram to take part in the “Safe Hands Challenge.” The “Look at Her Now” songstress urged for fans to stay safe inside. She challenged Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, and Olivia Wilde to take part next.

The “Good For You” hitmaker is no stranger to making an impact on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer announced that she was going to launch her own makeup line, Rare Beauty. Fans instantly took to the comments section of her Instagram post and expressed how thrilled they were to hear the news.