‘Good Morning America’ Host Michael Strahan Shares Meme Focusing On His Teeth To Explain Social Distancing

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan shared a meme focusing on the wide space between his front teeth to help explain and promote social distancing. The good-natured jab was reposted by the former football star as a way to draw attention to the importance of keeping away from others to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Using his platform as a familiar and trustworthy face on the daily morning news series, the father of four appeared to not mind the joke if it drove home an important point as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world.

Michael shared the meme to his Instagram page, thanking Kelly Banks, the owner of Kelly Banks Cakes in Berlin, New York, for sending it to him. Kelly has appeared on Good Morning America alongside Michael and his co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to show off her amazing confections.

The above post features a handsome photo of the former athlete, who spent 15 years playing defensive end for the New York Giants, with a caption that explains how Michael’s teeth understand they have to remain separate from one another in these trying times, and how people can learn from that.

In the caption, Michael called social distancing “very serious,” and he was all for a little good-natured humor if it drove the point home.

Michael is not looking directly at the camera in the photo. Instead, he is looking off to the left with his smile bright and inviting. Wearing an aqua blue shirt with a zip-up neckline, the news anchor is quite handsome, showing off a close-cropped hairstyle, neatly trimmed beard, and mustache.

Famous friends of the former footballer were some of the first to post remarks regarding the meme.

Dancing with the Stars host and sports correspondent Erin Andrews, former The Chew star chef Michael Symon, Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley, New York Giants star Russell Shepard, ABC news reporters Gio Benitez and Rebecca Jarvis, and football great Terrell Owens were just a few who chimed in with positive responses to the share.

Other fans also joined in the fun, thanking Michael for being such a good sport in the name of getting an important message out.

“Your smile is gorgeous! And so are you!” remarked one fan on Instagram.

“You wear it so well… so who cares!” said a second follower.

“Thank you from this RN on the front line for leading the way and making a positive difference. Wishing you and yours safety and wellness” stated a third social media user, who appeared grateful for a humorous spin on an important point.