UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Slays In Pink Bikini During Coronavirus Quarantine

Paige VanZant has been practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak but that has not stopped her from soaking up some sun. She put her toned physique on display for fans and posted a bikini selfie on Instagram while she quarantines.

Many celebrities have taken the government’s recommendation to self-isolate from others to slow the spread of COVID-19 to heart. The American mixed martial artist – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – has given fans an inside glimpse of how she has spent her time in lock down.

Her Instagram has featured posts showing her elite athleticism in recent weeks as the UFC stunner didn’t let an arm cast slow down her training. She caught the attention of her 2.4 million Instagram followers when she posted a snap of her wearing a small pink bikini with a white triangle outline.

In the photo VanZant was on her back deck with a blue hat holding her blonde hair up and casting a shadow over her face while displaying a huge smile. Meanwhile fans received a close up of her upper torso which was shining from the sunshine. She included a caption about getting some rays while in quarantine.

The post received over 173,000 likes and 1,900 comments. Many of which involved sunshine emojis and fans wondering if they could join her in isolation.

“Can I quarantine with you?” one fan asked.

“LMAO like your face isn’t even involved bruh,” a follower joked.

One fan commented that seeing these spicy photos has helped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“PVZ saving us during these tough times. Thank you,” they commented.

“I would look like a whale if I took a pic like this,” a female fan wrote.

“Awh you’re absolutely gorgeous honey,” another female follower commented.

This was not the only shot fans got of the one-time Dancing With The Stars contestant in the string bikini. As reported by The Sun, she also posted a photo in the swimsuit on her Instagram story while wearing a face mask for her skin.

“Does my face mask go with this bikini? More tanning and quarantine,” she wrote.

Not every comment was about her physique. A fan who is eager to see the sports world resume, as VanZant fully recovers from her arm injury, mentioned her return to the UFC.

“Beautiful Paige! We look forward to your battles,” they wrote.

According to The Sun, the fighter has won eight matches but has not had a fight since she defeated Rachael Ostovich in January 2019.