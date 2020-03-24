Cardi B Thinks NBA Players Are Getting Paid To Say They Have The Coronavirus

During a stream on Instagram Live Cardi B expressed concerns about the coronavirus especially contracting it from those who show no symptoms. The rapper also said she has started to suspect that NBA players who claim to have tested positive for COVID-19 were paid to do so.

Cardi B has been vocal about being worried during the coronavirus pandemic. While lock downs have been enacted by the government to thwart the spread of the respiratory illness many celebrities have updated fans with live streams. As reported by Complex, the “Bodak Yellow” artist had one of her rants during a stream remixed into a hip hop song “Coronavirus (Remix)” that is set to hit the Billboard charts.

Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus but more have contracted it since the league suspended the season including Kevin Durant and several Brooklyn Nets teammates, and multiple Los Angeles Lakers among others. Complex reports that the 27-year-old is not convinced players are suffering from the illness while not displaying severe symptoms.

“Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don’t got no symptoms,” she said on Instagram. “So how the f*ck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it?!…ya’ll n*ggas is playin with me.”

Cardi said her issue is not being able to tell what the exact symptoms are, and as more notable people recover from the virus she has begun to expect they were never sick to begin with.

“Cause y’all not really saying what it is. And it’s like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain’t. I’m starting to feel like y’all n*ggas is payin’ n*ggas to say that they got it, and if y’all are paying n*ggas to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Sh*t, ’cause I’m trying to get paid.”

The Invasion Of Privacy artist had more to say on COVID-19 and talked about containment measures the United States government should take. She said in Wuhan, China that authorities took citizen’s temperatures and sprayed the streets with disinfectants, and she would like to see the U.S. take a similar approach to combat the virus.

She told fans during the live stream that her upcoming single has been delayed due to the outbreak and its impact on the economy. Although the aforementioned “Coronavirus (Remix)” song featuring another COVID-19 rant of hers has sold over 3,000 downloads.

As reported by The Inquisitr, last week Durant warned fans to take the outbreak seriously after he tested positive for the illness.