Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Taylor Swift In Lengthy Twitter Tirade

Kim Kardashian fired back at Taylor Swift after the latter posted on her Instagram story about the leaked footage revealing the entirety of her infamous phone call with Kim’s husband, Kanye West, revolving around some choice lyrics in his song “Famous.”

The feud between Taylor and the married couple first began in 2016 when Kanye released “Famous,” and people heard the controversial lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that b**ch famous.”

Taylor always alleged that Kanye had never asked her for approval on the “I made that b**ch famous line,” and the video seemed to prove that.

On Tuesday afternoon, Taylor alluded to the video footage and the “hell” Kim and Kanye put her through for four years. The “Lover” singer went on to say she wouldn’t harp on the drama and instead encouraged her fans to donate to several charitable organizations to help with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Late last night, Kim took to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter, blaming Taylor for reigniting “an old exchange.” She also called Taylor’s actions “self-serving,” given everything going on in the world right now.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kim’s Twitter rant went on for nine tweets. She said she felt embarrassed to be speaking on it but felt it was necessary to defend her husband.

According to Kim, Taylor lied about the intent of the conversation, not about the word “b**ch” being used. Kim also denied editing the video, saying she merely posted the clips of the phone call that were relevant to the original discussion. However, many people were quick to point out that by removing sections of the footage, Kim did edit it, whether she realized it or not.

“To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary,” tweeted Kim.

She was referring to Taylor’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, where she publically spoke about the effects of her feud with Kim and Kanye.

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Kim wrapped up her tirade by promising not to speak on this issue anymore because “nobody cares.”

Since tweeting, several hashtags surrounding the ongoing drama between all three celebrities have begun trending on Twitter, including #KimKardashianIsOverParty, #TaylorToldTheTruth, and more.

To add, Taylor’s publicist, Tree Paine, who was involved in the incident from the beginning, also got involved. She responded to Kim’s thread by quoting one of her tweets and reposting her original 2016 statement to clarify their rebuttal of Kim’s version of events. Tree also insinuated that the Kardashian family might have pissed someone off, which resulted in the video getting leaked.